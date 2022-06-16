The Sun Bowl Association has named Robert Dunlop its 2022-23 president. Dunlop is the territory sales manager for Schneider Electric Company in El Paso. He has been an active member of the Sun Bowl Association since 2006 and was asked to join the board of directors in 2013. He has a bachelor’s degree in mechanical engineering from Baylor University and has been involved with many volunteer organizations in El Paso. He served on the inaugural board of the First Tee of El Paso, has coached youth sports and was board president of El Paso Country Club in 2019.
Sun Bowl Association announces 2022-23 president
