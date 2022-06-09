Corralito Steak House has announced plans to open a restaurant at Sunland Park Racetrack & Casino – its eighth location and first in New Mexico. They are holding a job fair 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. June 14 in the Sunland Park Showroom. It’s expected to open in the next couple of months. “Eventually we will also be opening a few other outlets at the property with differing price points, so we have something for everyone” Saul Muniz, Corralito’s director of operations, said in a news release.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.