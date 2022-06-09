Corralito Steak House has announced plans to open a restaurant at Sunland Park Racetrack & Casino – its eighth location and first in New Mexico. They are holding a job fair 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. June 14 in the Sunland Park Showroom. It’s expected to open in the next couple of months. “Eventually we will also be opening a few other outlets at the property with differing price points, so we have something for everyone” Saul Muniz, Corralito’s director of operations, said in a news release.
Steakhouse to open new location at racetrack
- By El Paso Inc. staff
