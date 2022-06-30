The Ysleta Independent School District was one of 100 recipients nationwide to receive the State Farm Neighborhood Assist grant. YISD will use the grant to organize a book festival to promote reading. Over 10 days of online voting, 88,000 people cast more than 2 million votes to determine the State Farm grant recipients.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.