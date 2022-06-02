CBRE has arranged the lease of a 169,011-square-foot speculative industrial building in Far East El Paso to an undisclosed logistics company. William Caparis and André Rocha represented the developer, Mississippi-based EastGroup Properties, in lease negotiations. EastGroup began construction on the building at 12291 Gateway West in September 2021. The real estate investment trust owns 1.2 million square feet of industrial space in El Paso. Of the 4.2 million square feet of industrial space under construction throughout El Paso, 2 million is being built on spec., according to CBRE research. In the meantime, Phase 1 of VanTrust Real Estate’s 59-acre speculative logistics park in Far East El Paso has reached full occupancy. The real estate development company recently executed leases with six companies: Avanza Loop, DSV Air & Sea Inc., OLA Logistics LLC, Interceramic Inc., Buckland Global Trade Services Inc. and Uni-Trade Forwarding. Phase 1 includes four buildings, totaling 514,135 square feet. CBRE El Paso’s William Caparis and Arturo De la Mora represented the landlord in the transactions.

