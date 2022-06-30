ScottHulse attorneys Susanna Visconti and Bernard Felsen welcomed visitors from Bangladesh and spoke to the delegation about the U.S. immigration system. The visit was coordinated by the El Paso Council for International Visitors. The group was in El Paso for four days to learn more about efforts to counter human trafficking. They received briefings from law enforcement agencies and nonprofits and had the opportunity to experience El Paso’s culture, enjoying dinner with a local family. EPCIV was founded in 1961 and is one of a number of nonprofit councils around the country that receive foreign dignitaries invited by the State Department to tour the U.S. For more information or to become a member, go online to epciv.org.

