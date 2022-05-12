The Rotary Club of El Paso Foundation recently awarded $72,000 in scholarships to 12 students. This year’s Quinn Scholarship awardees are: Jazmyne Slocum, Nalani Maldonado, Angela Hernandez, Derek Angel Avila, Rodrigo Perez, Alexis Garcia Enriquez, Daisy Roxanne Cuellar, Steve Orozco, Leah Rilat, Maria Fernanda Nunez Mendoza, Victoria Valenzuela and Alesi Nunez-Finley. Over the past nine years, the Rotary Club of El Paso has awarded more than $600,000 in scholarships.

