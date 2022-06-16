I Love El Paso

Rick and Ginger Francis

 Jorge Salgado/El Paso Inc.

Rick and Ginger Francis have donated $500,000 to the Preston Foster Fund, a fund established at the El Paso Community Foundation in memory of Preston Foster. The donation will help fund the Preston Foster Garden at La Nube, the children’s museum and science center set to open next year in Downtown. The Preston Foster Garden will include a boulder scape, “misterium” and a grove. Preston, the son of philanthropists Paul Foster and Alejandra De la Vega Foster, died in 2020.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.