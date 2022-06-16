The EP Rent Help program, launched by the Paso del Norte Community Foundation in April 2020, exhausted its funds this month. The program provided $38 million in rental assistance to more than 8,200 households in El Paso impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. The EPRentHelp.org portal is now closed. Tenants and landlords who applied before the funding was exhausted and are waiting to receive rental assistance will be paid in the coming weeks. Residents living within El Paso County but outside of the city limits in need of rental and/or utility assistance can apply through United Way’s El Paso United initiative. For more information, call 915-400-7401.

