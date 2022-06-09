Manuel Castruita has been named assistant director at Radford School, a private K-12 campus in Central El Paso. A former administrator with El Paso Independent School District, Castruita has worked in education since 1988. He is a graduate of the University of Texas at El Paso and received his school counseling certification in 1992 and principal certification in 2007. He is president-elect of the UTEP Alumni Association board of directors and has served on many boards, including the Texas Counseling Association, the El Paso County Historical Commission and Paso del Norte Health Foundation REALIZE Advisory Board.

