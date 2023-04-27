Hub International has announced three promotions at its El Paso office. Rick Cabrera has been promoted to assistant vice president – employee benefits. Before joining the international insurance brokerage, Cabrera worked in broadcast journalism for more than 25 years. He has a bachelor’s degree in journalism from the University of Texas at Austin. Cabrera serves on the boards of the El Paso chapter of Make-A-Wish North Texas and XII Travelers Memorial of the Southwest and on the advisory council of the Assistance League of El Paso. Mauricio Lastra Jr. has been promoted to assistant vice president. An El Paso native, Lastra joined Hub International’s commercial lines department as an account technician in December 2012. He has a bachelor’s in business administration from the University of Texas at El Paso and has earned the Commercial Lines Coverage Specialist designation. Noemi Stebbins has been promoted to new private client executive. She joined Hub International’s commercial lines department as an account manager in 2016. An El Paso native, Stebbins studied business management at El Paso Community College. She has earned the Commercial Lines Coverage Specialist designation.

