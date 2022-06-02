Gracie Viramontes

Progress321, a nonprofit leadership group for El Paso professionals launched in 2015, has announced its 2022 board of directors. The officers are: Gracie Viramontes with Emajj Public Relations & Marketing, president; Christian Honsaker with Hunt Companies, treasurer; Leyla Zeidan with Moms on Board, secretary; and Kathrin Berg with the El Paso Community Foundation, VP of administrative affairs. The board members are: Benjamin Arriola, Melissa Babina, Ivan Chavarria, JJ Childress, Miranda Diaz, Johnny Escalante, Hailey Foster, Valerie Garcia, Gabe Gonzalez, Stephanie Hernandez, Ale Montalvo, Taylor Moreno, Mario Porras, Elisa Samaniego, Olivia Troye and Daniel Vasquez. The nonprofit is led by executive director Tresa Rockwell.

