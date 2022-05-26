The El Paso Pitch startup competition, sponsored by the STTE Foundation, recently announced the winners. In first place, and receiving $15,000, was InternBytes, a diversity internship platform. In second place, and receiving $10,000, was Sentinel Delivery, which is developing software and hardware to launch a drone delivery system. And in third place, and receiving $5,000, was Innovare, an education technology software company.

