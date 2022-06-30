The Paso del Norte Health Foundation and Draper Richards Kaplan Foundation have selected the El Paso Center for Diabetes and Creative Kids to each receive a $100,000 grant and organizational coaching. The grant supports the nonprofits as they work to scale their programs to improve community health. Founded in 2002, the DRK Foundation has invested in more than 195 early-stage organizations. The health foundation was established in El Paso in 1995 from the sale of Providence Memorial Hospital to Tenet Healthcare.
Nonprofits receive $100,000 grants from health foundation and Draper Richards Kaplan Foundation
- By El Paso Inc. staff
