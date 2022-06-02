Cathy Gaytan

The National Association of Social Workers Rio Grande Chapter has presented El Paso Child Guidance Center CEO Cathy Gaytan its Lifetime Achievement Award for her outstanding achievements and lasting impacts. The Child Guidance Center provides outpatient mental health services for children and families in El Paso. Gaytan joined the nonprofit as a therapist and later worked as director of clinical services before becoming executive director in 2014. She is a graduate of the University of Notre Dame and the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. She is certified in Trauma Focused Cognitive Behavioral Therapy and Eye Movement Desensitization and Processing Therapy and is trained in Parent Child Interaction Therapy.

