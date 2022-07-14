Elizabeth Dipp Metzger, president of Crown Wealth Strategies and a New York Life agent since 2010, has qualified for the “Top of the Table” of the Million Dollar Round Table, a global association of financial professionals founded in 1927. It’s the seventh time Metzger has qualified for “Top of the Table,” which is the highest level of Million Dollar Round Table membership. It recognizes her for demonstrating exceptional professional knowledge, client service and ethical conduct.
New York Life agent qualifies for ‘Top of the Table’
- By El Paso Inc. staff
