Cielo Vista Mall announced the opening of the Dallas Cowboys Pro Shop, with El Paso Wing House and FYE coming later this year. The Dallas Cowboys Pro Shop is on the upper level of the mall outside of JCPenney. El Paso Wing House, a local chicken restaurant chain, is set to open later this month on the upper level, across from Verde Salad Co. FYE, an entertainment retailer, is set to open on Aug. 1 on the lower level, between Build-A-Bear and Papaya. Grunt Style, a military lifestyle brand, opened Saturday, July 23, at the Outlet Shoppes at El Paso. The store is between Retro Drip and Perfumes 4U. It is operated by employees with direct ties to the military or first responders.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.