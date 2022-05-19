The Plaza Hotel Pioneer Park in Downtown has named Jacqueline “Jakki” Rojo as its new pastry chef. Rojo will lead the pastry program at Ámbar Restaurante and La Perla, as well as design the pastry offerings for meetings, groups and weddings.
Born in El Paso, Rojo grew up in a military family and moved frequently in her early years. She studied at the Art Institute of Austin, where she received her associate degree in applied science in baking and pastry. Most recently, she oversaw the baking and pastry department at El Paso Country Club. When she’s not baking, Rojo spends her time reading, writing, working on her Subaru and sharing her creations.
