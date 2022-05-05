The Medical Center of the Americas Foundation has hired Lindsey Resignato as its communications manager and Monica G. Peña as its controller. Most recently, Resignato planned and executed annual trade shows in Texas, Oklahoma, Colorado and New Mexico. She is a Texas Tech graduate with a master’s degree in mass communication. Peña is a certified public accountant and worked for an El Paso accounting firm, where she led audits of various industries, including nonprofit organizations.

