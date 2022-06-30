America’s Essential Hospitals, a national trade association, has recognized University Medical Center of El Paso with its 2022 Gage Award. The award recognizes the county hospital’s regional and binational COVID-19 vaccination efforts. UMC began its vaccination campaign on Dec. 15, 2020 and administered more than 330,000 vaccines. America’s Essential Hospitals represents more than 300 hospitals that care for marginalized people. The Gage Awards, named after association founder Larry Gage, honor and share successful and creative member hospital programs that improve patient care and meet community needs.

