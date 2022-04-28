A nonprofit founded in 2017 that works with local leaders to bring more family friendly amenities to the El Paso region, Moms on Board, has named Adrianne Moody as executive director and Leyla Safa as chief operations officer. Previously, Moody was president and Safa was vice president of the board of directors. They have led a number of initiatives, including the effort to raise funds for an all-abilities playground at Acarate Park. Veronica Ramos and Natalie Eckberg were named the new board president and vice president.

