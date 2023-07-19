El Paso businessman Renard Johnson has been selected for the 2023 class of Modern Healthcare’s Excellence in Governance awards. This year’s honorees are profiled in the July 17 issue of the magazine and online at ModernHealthcare.com. The awards recognize influential individuals who serve on a board of directors for a health care organization and advance its culture, mission and performance. For more than 15 years, Johnson has served on the governing boards of multiple El Paso hospitals operated by The Hospitals of Providence. “Time and time again, Renard fosters a culture of inclusion and innovation, forward-thinking and transparency that has led to positive growth and changes within our organization and for the health care of the borderplex region,” said Nicholas Tejeda, Western Group president for Tenet Healthcare. Johnson is the founder of Management and Engineering Technologies International, better known as METI, a professional services company in El Paso. He has served as board chair of the Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas, El Paso Branch and the El Paso Hispanic Chamber of Commerce and is a current director of the Texas Lyceum. Johnson has a bachelor’s degree in business administration from the University of Texas at El Paso and has been recognized as a UTEP Distinguished Alumni.
Modern Healthcare magazine recognizes El Paso businessman
- By El Paso Inc. staff
