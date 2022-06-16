McAlister’s Deli, a fast casual restaurant chain, has opened its first El Paso location. It held a grand opening celebration on June 13 at 3260-A N. Zaragoza. It is open from 10:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and 10:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday. McAlister’s Deli was founded in 1989 and has more than 500 locations, including 47 in Texas. It is known for its sandwiches, “giant spuds,” and the “McAlister’s Famous Sweet Tea.”
McAlister’s Deli opens in Far East El Paso
- By El Paso Inc. staff
