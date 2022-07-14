Mayor Oscar Leeser

El Paso Mayor Oscar Leeser received a Visionary Award from Icon Talks and the Icon to Ican Charitable Foundation, which provides mentorship and empowerment programs for disadvantaged and disabled youth. He was presented the award at a charitable event benefiting El Paso Children’s Hospital. John Hartsfield, co-founder of Icon Talks, said in a news release that Leeser was selected for the award “because he demonstrates the core values of a true visionary and someone who inspires not only through his innate talents, but who manifests his purpose and passion in how he lives his life and touches the lives of others.”

