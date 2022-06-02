Rick Cabrera

Make-A-Wish North Texas has named Rick Cabrera chairman of its El Paso Regional Council. Before joining Hub International Services in 2018 as a senior account executive, Cabrera was a news anchor at KVIA Channel 7. He serves on the boards of March of Dimes and the Assistance League of El Paso. Make-A-Wish North Texas was founded in 1982 and serves communities in 161 Texas counties, including El Paso.

