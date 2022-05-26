Eisen

Susan Eisen

El Paso jewelry designer, appraiser and author Susan Eisen was recently honored by the American Gem Society as one of 13 Certified Gemologist Appraisers to have completed 30 continuous years with the certification. Eisen is the only Certified Gemologist Appraiser in El Paso. An El Paso native, Eisen founded her business on Montana Street 42 years ago, is a UTEP-trained jewelry artist and goldsmith, has won the Best of El Paso “Best Jeweler” category for 11 years in a row and has had more than 50 pieces worn on the red carpet by celebrities. Eisen is the president and chief designer at Susan Eisen Fine Jewelry Watches Art & Appraisals.

