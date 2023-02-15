Leadership Women has announced the El Paso participants of the Leadership Texas class of 2023. They are: Sereka Barlow, CEO, YWCA El Paso Del Norte Region; Jennifer Borden, director of regulatory accounting, El Paso Electric; Alexandra Chavez, market executive, Bank of America; Andrea Cortinas, vice president and chief of staff, UTEP; Yvonne Dorado, senior vice president, WestStar Bank; Paola Flores, executive associate, TTUHSC El Paso; Cyd Goldfarb, senior director of admissions and recruitment, Hunt School of Dental Medicine; Myriam Guerrero, chief financial officer, Workforce Solutions Borderplex; Georgina Hernandez, strategic planner, GECU; Iskra Jacobo, managing director datacenter operations, TTUHSC El Paso; Kristi Marcum, president/senior resident director, Bank of America/Merrill Lynch; Laura Ramos, Int. CEO, Atlantis Behavioral Health Services; Erika Rau, owner, Bay Appraisals; Marla St. Leon, business and customer service assistant manager, El Paso Water Utilities; Andrea Urbina, account executive, Clear Channel Outdoor; and Amanda Vasques-Vicario, assistant vice president for enrollment, UTEP. The programs take place this year in Dallas, Bryan/College Station and El Paso. Participants learn about the communities they visit and their opportunities and challenges, develop new leadership skills and gain new perspectives.
Leadership Texas participants announced
- By El Paso Inc. staff
