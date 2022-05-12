Leadership Women has announced the El Paso participants of the Leadership Texas and Leadership America classes of 2022. The Leadership America participants are: Andrea Gates-Ingle, Creative Kids, and Veronique Masterson, Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center El Paso. The Leadership Texas participants are: Ames Davis, American Red Cross; Lucia Dura, UTEP; Dora Fernandez, TxDOT; Daphne Griffin, Texas Tech University Health Science Center; Lucy Holguin, EPWU; Thenral Mangadu, UTEP; Karen Melson, El Paso Electric; Lori Navarrete, TTUHSC; and Rebecca Pinto, TxDOT. The programs will take place on various dates throughout 2022 at different locations around Texas and around the country. Participants learn about the communities they visit and their opportunities and challenges, develop new leadership skills and gain new perspectives.
Leadership Texas and Leadership America participants announced
- By El Paso Inc. staff
