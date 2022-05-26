The Texas Association of Mexican American Chambers of Commerce will honor 12 leaders at its annual Women of Distinction Awards luncheon June 17 in Austin. Among them are two El Pasoans – Barbara Armendariz, general manager at Subaru of El Paso, and Crystal Martinez, an owner/agent with State Farm Insurance. The other honorees are: Esmeralda Adame, CEO, Consulting Firm LLC; Yvonne “Bonnie” Garcia, founder and CEO, MarketVision; Carmen Gutierrez, community advocate; Myra Leo, principal, Husch Blackwell Strategies; Linda Medina-Lopez, executive director, Pflugerville Education Foundation; May Mendoza, owner/agent, Mendoza Insurance and Financial Services Agency; Della Fay Perez, attorney, Angels of Love; Ana Rush, executive director of academics and accountability, Del Valle ISD; Kerlin Sabogal, founder and executive director, The Courage to Bee Inc.; and Alejandra de la Torre, owner/agent, State Farm Insurance Agency.

