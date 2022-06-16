Texas Tech Physicians of El Paso has partnered with L&F Distributors, an El Paso-based beverage distributor, to be the health provider of choice for its employees, including primary care, annual checkups and treatment from medical specialists. The partnership was announced by Dr. Richard Lange, president of Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center El Paso, and Nick LaMantia, general manager of L&F Distributors West. L&F will cover the copay for its employees and their dependents beginning July 1. Purchased in 1978 by Joe LaMantia Jr., L&F Distributors was founded as a family business with less than 20 employees. It now employs more than 1,200 people.

