Emily Leedom

Emily Leedom

The board of directors of the International Museum of Art has named Emily Leedom as interim executive director. An El Paso native, Leedom’s love of the arts started at Valle Verde Early College High School, where she participated in an exhibition hosted at the El Paso Museum of Art. She has a bachelor’s degree from Simmons University. “Learning about the specific challenges that this institution faces and being able to work through possible solutions, and hearing about some that are currently being implemented with great success, affirmed my belief in the potential of the IMoA,” Leedom said in a statement. “The museum is perfectly positioned to fill many gaps in El Paso’s art community.” The nonprofit museum is housed in a 1908 Henry Trost-designed mansion at 1211 Montana Ave.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.