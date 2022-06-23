Erik Cazares has been promoted to CEO at The Hospitals of Providence Sierra Campus. Most recently, he was the chief operating officer at the East Campus and group COO for The Hospitals of Providence. Rob Anderson has been promoted to CEO of the Memorial Campus and Providence Children’s Hospital. Most recently, he was CEO of the Sierra Campus and Specialty Campus. Nicholas Tejeda, who has been group CEO of The Hospitals of Providence since 2018, is now also CEO of the Transmountain Campus. Tasha Hopper will continue to serve as CEO of the East Campus. The Hospitals of Providence is one of the region’s largest private-sector employers and operates numerous hospitals and health care centers in West Texas and Southern New Mexico.
Hospitals of Providence promotes executives
- By El Paso Inc. staff
