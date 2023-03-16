Helen of Troy, the El Paso-based company that makes OXO, Hydro Flask and other brand-name products, announced its chief financial officer, Matt Osberg, will resign on April 27.
According to the company, Osberg “has decided to pursue another opportunity, accepting a position closer to his family in Minnesota.” Brian Grass, a former Helen of Troy CFO, will become the interim CFO.
“During his seven-year tenure, (Osberg) was instrumental in significantly strengthening our finance department into an even more capable global shared services team,” Helen of Troy CEO Julien Mininberg said in a statement. “He leaves behind a proven team that will continue supporting the company moving forward.
"In order to help with a smooth transition, Matt will continue serving in his role as CFO until April 27, 2023, which the company expects will be after completion of the audit of the company’s fiscal year 2023 financial statements and the filing of our Form 10-K. We wish Matt success in his future endeavors.”
The announcement comes as Helen of Troy (NASDAQ: HELE) navigates a difficult retail environment. The company announced in January that it was laying off 10% of its workforce across all departments as it implements a three-year restructuring plan. Executives have said they are aiming for annualized savings of $75 million to $85 million.
