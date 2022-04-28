El Paso Mayor Oscar Leeser has reappointed Rob Anderson to the board of directors of HOME, formerly known as the Housing Authority of the City of El Paso. Anderson, who has worked in health care leadership roles for more than 15 years, is CEO of The Hospitals of Providence Sierra Campus. He has a bachelor’s degree in business management from Texas Christian University and an MBA from the University of Texas Dallas. HOME is a public housing authority that provides affordable housing to more than 40,000 El Pasoans.

