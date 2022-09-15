Texas Gov. Greg Abbott recognized peace officers, firefighters and first responders at the 2022 Star of Texas Awards Ceremony in Austin. Among the 36 Texans awarded for demonstrating heroism and sacrifice in service to their communities was an El Pasoan: Armando Lopez, a firefighter with the El Paso Fire Department. The Star of Texas Awards were created in 2003 by House Bill 1937, which also designated Sept. 11 of every year as Texas First Responders Day. The other recipients are: Kreyton Paschall, Jon F. Riordan, Lewis Andrew Traylor, Charles Edward Patterson, Timothy Pierce, Manuel Dominguez, Christopher Gadomski, Ronald Hall, Pauline Angelique Perez, Juan Barron, Barbara Ann Fenley, Adam Matthew Earls, Keith Laughlin, Ashley Wall, Ross Duncan Koonce, Kareem Anthony Atkins, Juqaim Sheldean Barthen, Darryl Wayne Garrett, Chris Hendrix, Darren Almendarez, Samuel Cleveland, Chase Elliott Cormier, William J. Jeffrey, Harold Lloyd Preston, Sean Sebastian Rios, Jarrid Sallee, Michael Wylie Vance, Courtney T. Waller, Sherman Otto Benys Jr., Richard Lee Houston II, Alejandro Munoz, Jaden Maizie Bender, Ralph P. Delgado Jr., Seth D. Hudson and Michael Cardenas.
Gov. Abbott presents 2022 Star of Texas Awards
- By El Paso Inc. staff
