With the state gubernatorial election approaching in November, two Austin-based organizations are looking to increase voter registration in El Paso and other Texas border cities through a free music festival.
Austin Texas Musicians, a nonprofit serving Austin’s music scene, is teaming up with music production company Arching Dog Productions to host Músicos Unidos Para Votar from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 10, at the Lowbrow Palace in Downtown.
“While voter registration appears to be lowest in border regions, we feel that this is where the greatest opportunity lies to have underrepresented voices heard and to vote on the issues that affect Texans most,” said Patrick Buchta, CEO of Austin Texas Musicians.
Buchta said he hopes the event will encourage more El Pasoans to vote.
To gain free admission to the music festival, attendees must provide proof of voter registration upon arrival or register onsite.
“We thank our community partners for coming together for this very important cause, and we look forward to making a real impact in registering new voters,” Buchta said.
Musicians performing at the festival include Tejano artist Veronique Medrano, El Paso favorite Frontera Bugalú and EDM Cumbia artist RayBurger.
“The outcome of local and statewide elections affects many lives. If we don’t get out to vote, someone else is going to make the choices for us,” RayBurger said. “Voting is one of the easiest ways to make sure your voice is heard, and it all starts with filling out a registration form.”
