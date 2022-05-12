The Paso del Norte Health Foundation and Paso del Norte Community Foundation recently welcomed Diana Seabrooks as their new accounting support assistant. Seabrooks, who grew up in El Paso and Juárez, received her bachelor’s degree in business management from Brigham Young University-Idaho. She has three children, and enjoys food, reading books and spending time with her parents, who she visits in Juárez every weekend.
Foundations name new accounting support assistant
- By El Paso Inc. staff
