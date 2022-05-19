Adrian Rodriguez

Adrian Rodriguez has been named president of Xcel Energy for Texas and New Mexico. He succeeds David Hudson, who officially retires July 1. Most recently, Rodriguez was senior vice president – regulatory and strategy at Puget Sound Energy. Before that, he was general counsel and interim CEO of El Paso Electric. Rodriguez was the first Latino to lead El Paso Electric, which was founded in 1901. The leadership change at Xcel Energy was one of several announced by the company designed to advance its clean energy transition. Xcel Energy is a publicly traded company that provides power to millions of homes and businesses across eight Western and Midwestern states. It is headquartered in Minneapolis.

