The El Paso Hispanic Chamber of Commerce recently hosted the 2022 Governor’s Small Business Series - El Paso. As part of the series, the 2022 Governors Small Business Award winners were announced. They are: Crystal Cholewa, owner of Xtreme Core Fitness; Monica Moreno, president of The Job Connection and Outsource Connection; Laura Rayburn, owner of Foliage Hair Salon and Day Spa; Omar Veliz, president of Veliz Construction; and DeMarco Wren, CEO of JDC Energy Resource.

