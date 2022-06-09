The Texas State Association of Firefighters will hold its 2023 biennial convention in El Paso. The association represents 18,000 professional firefighters in 190 communities, and hundreds of association delegates and guests will attend the four-day convention next summer at the Judson F. Williams Convention Center. The El Paso Association of Firefighters and Destination El Paso presented the convention bid in July 2021 at the 47th TSAFF convention in Rockwall, Texas.

