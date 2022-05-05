The Minnie Stevens Piper Foundation has named Manuela Alejandra Gomez, professor of philosophy at El Paso Community College, a 2022 Piper Professor. Since 1958, the foundation has awarded the recognition to the top 10 professors in Texas for their superior teaching and academic, scientific and scholarly achievements. Gomez specializes in philosophical pedagogy, ethics, feminism and Latin American philosophy. She has 17 years of teaching experience and is a doctoral candidate in teaching, learning and culture at the University of Texas at El Paso. She is the author of the book “Rediscovering the Philosophical Importance of Jose Ingenieros – A Bridge between Two Worlds.” Gomez and her students have raised more than $40,000 for community projects.
EPCC professor named among best in Texas
- By El Paso Inc. staff
-
-
- 0
