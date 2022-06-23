Benjamin Miranda Jr.

Benjamin Miranda Jr.

El Paso native Benjamin Miranda Jr. has been selected to participate in the 2022 class of the George W. Bush Institute’s Stand-To Veteran Leadership Program. Miranda is director of business operations at Endeavors, a San Antonio-based nonprofit that provides veteran, community, emergency and migrant services. Miranda served for 24 years in the U.S. military. He has a master’s degree in educational leadership from Walden University.

