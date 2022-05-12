Miguel Marquez

Miguel Marquez has joined FocalPoint’s team of business coaching professionals. He is a Certified FocalPoint Business and Executive Coach and works with executives, small-business owners and sales teams. Most recently, Marquez worked as the chief financial officer of a health care organization specializing in hospice care. He has more than 25 years of experience across a variety of industries, including nonprofits, health care and manufacturing. He is involved in several service organizations, including Rotary and the Salvation Army.

