Peter Svarzbein

Peter Svarzbein

El Paso city Rep. Peter Svarzbein was sworn in as chairman of Sister Cities International. Svarzbein is the first Latino to serve as chairman of the organization, which was established by Dwight D. Eisenhower in 1956. The nonprofit, which has more than 1,800 partnerships in 130 countries, is headquartered in Washington, D.C., and works to “promote peace through mutual respect, understanding, and cooperation – one individual, one community at a time.” Svarzbein is mayor pro tempore and represents District 1, which includes much of the Westside.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.