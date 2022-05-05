Veronique Masterson

Leadership Women America, a year-long program that develops female leaders in the U.S., has accepted Veronique Masterson into its 2022 class. Masterson is assistant vice president for marketing and communications at Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center El Paso. A lifelong El Pasoan, Masterson got her start in media as a reporter and anchor at KVIA Channel 7 and has worked in public relations and communications for the past 17 years. She has a bachelor’s degree in electronic media from the University of Texas at El Paso and a master’s degree in strategic public relations from George Washington University. She is a member of the Public Relations Association of the Southwest, serves on the Catholic Schools of El Paso Communications Committee and is a communications volunteer for the Council for Advancement and Support of Education (CASE) District IV Conference. Leadership Women America’s class of 2022 met in Atlanta this spring and will convene in Los Angeles in September. The program also includes virtual sessions throughout the year.

