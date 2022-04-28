Mario Lopez

Mario Lopez, a wealth management advisor with Merrill Lynch in El Paso, has been included on Forbes’ 2022 Best-in-State Health Advisors list. The list features more than 6,500 advisors who, Forbes says, “have a proven record of guiding their clients through volatile markets.” The rankings are independently determined by Shook Research. Lopez joined Merrill as an advisor in 2011 to form The Lopez Team with his father, Fernando. He graduated from the University of Arizona with a degree from the Eller College of Business in 2008 and worked for an investment firm in Boston prior to joining Merrill. He is a lifelong martial artist, rock climber, musician and chess enthusiast.

