Froylan Garza has been named executive director of the El Paso VA Health Care System, effective June 6. Garza has served in various positions with the VA since 2013 and is currently associate director at the Miami VA Health Care System in Florida. He has a master’s degree in public administration and a bachelor’s in political science and English from the University of Texas - Rio Grande Valley in Edinburg. The El Paso VA Health Care System includes the main clinic on Fort Bliss and six community-based outpatient clinics in El Paso and Las Cruces, New Mexico.

