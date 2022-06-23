The El Paso Sports Commission has hired Tony Rodriguez as its director of communications and events. Most recently, he was the assignment manager at television stations KFOX and KDBC. He started as an intern at KDBC in 1997 while a junior in high school. “I have fond memories of my grandparents bringing me to the coliseum as a kid and now bringing my kids to the coliseum,” Rodriguez said in a news release. “I am honored to be able to represent such a fine organization and welcome the citizens of El Paso to the County Coliseum to build their own memories.”

