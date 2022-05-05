Las Palmas Rehabilitation Hospital has been ranked in the top 10% of inpatient rehabilitation facilities nationwide that qualified in a database for cases discharged between October 2020 and September 2021. The hospital was recognized after receiving high-performance reports for the delivery of quality patient care. The database is run by the nonprofit Uniform Data Systems.

