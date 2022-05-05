El Paso Children’s Hospital Foundation has awarded the Dr. Carlos Gutierrez Award to Dr. Rodolfo Fierro-Stevens for his commitment to pediatric health care. He was presented the award at the foundation’s recent Decade of Wonder gala. Fierro-Stevens, who grew up in Juárez and attended medical school at Universidad Autonoma de Ciudad Juárez, is one of only a couple pediatric neurologists in the El Paso region. He completed his pediatric residency at Stony Brook in New York and neurology specialty training at Baylor Texas Children’s Hospital. He has practiced in El Paso for more than 20 years. “Dr. Fierro-Stevens was instrumental in seeing the El Paso Children’s Hospital come to fruition – from helping to cultivate community support for the establishment of a children’s hospital to providing exceptional health care for children all over our region,” hospital CEO Cindy Stout said in a statement. “Dr. Fierro-Steven’s determination and expertise have ensured that children can stay right here at home for quality and specialty pediatric care.”

0
0
0
0
0

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.