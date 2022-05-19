The staff of Big Brothers Big Sisters of El Paso, with support from the Paso del Norte Health Foundation, is now certified in Youth Mental Health First Aid and can provide training for mentors, parents, guardians, board members, community partners and others in the El Paso region. The course, which is designed primarily for adults who regularly interact with young people, introduces common mental health challenges for youth, reviews typical adolescent development and teaches a five-step action plan for how to help young people in both crisis and non-crisis situations. For more information, email Bobbi Jo Ortiz at davisbj_bbbsofep@yahoo.com.

